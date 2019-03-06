Home Nation

PM Modi misused his office to benefit Dassault Aviation, says Congress

The government has rejected Congress's charge of corruption in the deal with the ruling BJP accusing the party of spreading lies to target it.

Published: 06th March 2019

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress Wednesday launched a fresh attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the Rafale aircraft deal, alleging that he misused his office to "benefit" Dassault Aviation and that a case under the prevention of corruption law is made out against him.

The party's chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters that the Indian Negotiating Team (INT) to finalise the purchase of the fighter aircraft was sidelined and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval finalised the negotiation at the behest of the prime minister's office.

Surjewala claimed the government bought the fighter aircraft at a much higher rate than what was negotiated by the UPA and also waived bank guarantee.

The government's claim of buying the 36 aircraft at Rs 59,000 crore is wrong and the INT has put the figure at Rs 64,000 crore, he claimed, accusing the government of misleading Parliament.

