PM Modi misused Rs 10,000 crore public money to boost his own image in media: Ashok Gehlot

By ANI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has misused government funds to the tune of around Rs 10,000 crore on advertisement campaigns aimed at boosting his image in the media.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has suppressed media. He has misused government funds of around Rs 10,000 crore to fund campaigns aimed at boosting his image in media,” said Chief Minister Gehlot while addressing media persons here.

Talking about debates over Pulwama terror attack and subsequent air strikes by the India Air Force (IAF) at JeM training camp at Balakot in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, he said: “The Opposition has asked right questions. Digvijay Singh has asked them to give out the exact numbers of the killings. What is wrong in that? The whole nation wants to know that.”

Chief Minister Gehlot further said that Congress president Rahul Gandhi never used the name of Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi for his political profit. “He always talks about his vision,” he said.

“Elections are near and PM Modi knows that he is not going to become the Prime Minister of this country again. Late Atal Bihari Vajpayee during his rule as the Prime Minister also talked about feel-good factor, and India shining. However, the public realised at that time that the BJP had nothing to tell,” he said.

Stressing that the Prime Minister of the country has to maintain dignity and there is a way to address public, he said: “Prime Minister Modi has been giving warning to the Opposition leaders. This is something that I am seeing for the first time in my career.”

“If Prime Minister Modi has potential, then he should first fulfill all his promises made to the citizens of this country. But he is just instigating the citizens against the opposition,” he said.

Accusing the BJP of doing politics in the name of cows and Lord Rama, Gehlot said: “The BJP is doing politics over Hindus, cows and Lord Rama. Around 76,000 cows were reported dead under their rule. Lord Rama and cow are tools for them to do politics.”

“Farmers are dying in this country. Poor people have no employment. The Enforcement Directorate and Central Bureau of Investigation are being misused. They have filed false cases against the opposition leader,” he said.

“Congress will never raise fingers on their families and their leaders’ contribution. They are scared of Rahul’s popularity as they have learnt that Congress is going to win the coming Lok Sabha elections,” said Gehlot.