Polio vaccination drive across Maharashtra on March 10

As many as 82,719 polio booths will be set up in the state for the vaccination drive, a statement from the health department said.

A child being administered polio drops. (File | Express)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra government will conduct a polio vaccination drive on March 10 to administer the dose to around 1.22 crore children in the age group of zero to five years across the state.

Health Minister Eknath Shinde appealed to people to ensure their children in the age group of zero to five years were administered the dose.

The government has appointed 2,19,313 staff members and 16,548 supervisors for the drive under which nearly 2,92,19,543 homes will be covered, the statement said.

As many as 13,927 mobile teams will also remain active throughout the day as part of the drive, it added.

Shinde directed health officials to conduct a mass awareness campaign about the drive, which is held twice every year.

The minister was speaking at a meeting of the state task force headed by health secretary Pradeep Vyas for co-ordination with various agencies for the drive.

Last year, 1.20 crore children were covered under the drive and the government achieved 99.7 per cent target, he said. This year, the target is to administer the dose to 1,21,98,000 children, he added.

