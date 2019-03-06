Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi to address rally in Tripura on March 20

The leaders from all tribal based regional parties in the state will attend the conference to discuss on the contentious citizenship amendment bill.

Published: 06th March 2019 10:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 10:53 AM   |  A+A-

Congress President Rahul Gandhi addresses a public meeting in Parivartan Ulgulan Rally in Ranchi Saturday March 2 2019. | PTI

By UNI

AGARTALA: The Congress chief and AICC president Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to hold a rally in Tripura on March 20 next in the run-up to the upcoming Loksabha elections, Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee officials said here today.

This will be the first Tripura visit of Gandhi after being elected as AICC president.

He has recently appointed Tripura royal scion Pradyot Kishore Debbarman as the state chief of Congress party replacing senior party leader and former minister Birjit Sinha to rejuvenate the party and stimulate Congress rank and file.

According to schedule, Gandhi will have a separate meeting with Pradyot Kishore and Tripura Pradesh Congress committee leaders followed by addressing a mass rally in Agartala to kick off the campaign for upcoming Loksabha election.

With the appointment of new state chief, Congress has got a boost and several senior leaders including former chief minister and incumbent health minister of BJP Samir Ranjan Barman have joined in the party and many more will join soon.

BJP will face a real election this time in Tripura, said TPCC leader Rahul Saha. He, however, stated that regional tribal parties have also been facing the erosion after Maharaja Pradyot became Pradesh Congress committee president.

A sizable number of supports of BJP's electoral partner in the government Indigenous Peoples' Front of Tripura (IPFT) are now ready to join in Congress under the leadership of Maharaja.

A wave of happiness has been sweeping across hills of Tripura, as the indigenous people got the real leader now and hundreds of tribals cutting across party affiliation have joined the rallies so far Maharaja addressed in last few days, Saha stated.

The sources in Congress party informed that Rahul Gandhi has accepted the invitation of Maharaja and agreed to address a rally here to further boost up the morale of the workers and local leaders ahead of Loksabha poll.

The party has also decided to bring AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi in the state to address similar rally after Rahul Gandhi's visit. TPCC leaders, however, claimed that party has already initiated the process of selecting candidates for both the Loksabha seats in Tripura considering their popularity, acceptance, commitment and win-ability.

Moreover, a group of influential tribal leaders of other parties including BJP would soon be joined in Congress, they added.

Meanwhile, there has been an impressive gathering since this morning in tribal autonomous district council (ADC) headquarter Khumlung where Maharaja Pradyot Kishore is scheduled to address a rally in order to keep the issue alive the United Indigenous Peoples Forum (UIPF) of Tripura, a conglomerate of regional parties, which has been fighting Citizenship Amendment Bill.

The rally will open the two-day conference of UIPF where former ULFA leader Arvind Rajkhowa is scheduled to join.

The leaders from all tribal based regional parties in the state will attend the conference to discuss on the contentious citizenship amendment bill.

The UIPF has also invited Deputy Chief Minister of Tripura Jishnu Dev Varma and CPI(M) MP in Loksabha Jiten Chowdhury and Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga for the conference.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Citizenship Amendment Bill Congress in Tripura Rahul Gandhi rally

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp