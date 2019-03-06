Salman Khan's 'Being Human' CEO Manish Mandhana charged for assaulting model  

By Online Desk

Model-actor Andria D'Souza has accused Manish Mandhana, the CEO of Salman Khan's Being Human clothing brand, of physically assaulting her.

Andria lodged a complaint with the Gamdevi police station on March 4, alleging that she suffered sensorineural hearing loss in the right ear after being assaulted by Manish.

Based on her complaint, police charged Mandhana under Section 325 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt) of the Indian Penal Code.

According to a report, she said that Manish lied to her about his marriage during their relationship and later she got to know about his affairs with other women, whom he dumped. When she confronted him about it, he denied it.

"I received snapshots of his [flirtatious] chats with another woman. When I told him that I would tell his wife, he turned violent. It was only after four days that I found the strength to get to a doctor. My health started declining - I would get convulsions and slipped into depression. It was only six months later that my cousin took me to the hospital. There, I was told that the nerve in my right ear was damaged. I messaged his wife but I don't think she was interested in listening to me," she told Mid-day.

The model has also attached the medical reports and photographs of her injuries in her police complaint. She said she waited for 15 months to file a complaint as she was recovering from her injuries and only now she finally got the courage to talk about the incident.

"I finally mustered the courage and decided that I had to tell everyone about his abusive behaviour. I am not looking for compensation. I want justice," she was quoted as saying.