6000 voters in Haryana are above the age of 100, Karnal tops list

Karnal has the highest number of centenarians in the state with 553 while Panchkula has the least with 111.

Published: 07th March 2019 04:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 04:30 PM   |  A+A-

By Online Desk

Haryana has nearly 6000 voters above the age of 100 in the voters' list for the upcoming Lok Sabha and assembly elections in the state. Karnal has the highest number of centenarians in the state with 553 while Panchkula has the least with 111.

There are about 89,711 voters in the age group of 90-99 years, with the highest in Bhiwani (7,946) and the lowest in Panchkula (1,436).

The joint chief electoral officer, Inderjeet, said around 3.68 lakh new names have been added to the voters' list published on January 31, 2019. 

As of January 31, data showed that out of 1.74 crore voters in total, 37.56 lakh voters are below 30 years, 1.41 lakh voters are in the age group 18-19 and 36.15 lakh between the age of 20-29 years.

The highest number of voters, 43.48 lakh, fall in the age group of 30-39 years.

(With inputs from ENS)

