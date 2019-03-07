Home Nation

Bihar shelter rapes: Two accused file statements 

Published: 07th March 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

The Muzaffarpur shelter home rapes had evoked a wave of protests.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Two officials of the Bihar Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Wednesday claimed before a Delhi court that there was not enough evidence against them in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case.Their submissions were made before Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha, who was hearing arguments on the point of framing charges in the case.

The counsel for accused chairperson of Muzaffarpur Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Dilip Kumar Verma and its member Vikas Kumar and state social welfare department official Rosy Rani concluded their arguments and the submissions of other co-accused will be addressed on Thursday. Advocate Gyanendra Mishra, appearing for Verma and Kumar, said the law mandates all the documents submitted by the prosecution, including the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) report, have to be examined.

He argued that the medical report submitted by the prosecution did not indicate enough evidence to substantiate the allegations of sexual assault and rape. He added that there were no grave allegations against his clients.

The counsel appearing for Rani argued that she could not be charged for the offence of abetting the sexual assault of the survivors and at the most, she could be booked for dereliction of duty. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had earlier accused Rani of being aware of the wrongdoing in the shelter home as the girls had complained to her but she allegedly turned a blind eye.

The agency had told the court that most of the survivors were minors. The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for the CBI had told the court that an ossification test has shown that except for one or two inmates, all of the others were under 18 years.

Along with the reports of the ossification test, the agency had also submitted other medical records of the survivors in court. On February 7, the apex court had ordered that the case be transferred from Bihar to a POCSO court in Saket for concluding the trial within six months by holding preferably “day-to-day” hearings in the matter.

 (With PTI inputs)

