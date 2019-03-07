Home Nation

Cabinet approves AAI proposal to surrender claim on 106.76 acres of land encroached by Madhya Pradesh government

Apart from the Bhopal airport, the AAI currently owns and manages more than 100 airports across India.

Published: 07th March 2019 03:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 03:37 PM   |  A+A-

Bhopal airport. (Photo: Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Thursday approved the Airports Authority of India's (AAI) proposal to surrender its claim on 106.76 acres of land which has been "encroached" upon by the Madhya Pradesh government in Bhopal.

In turn, the state government has handed over 96.56 acres of land, which is adjacent to the existing land of Bhopal airport and can be utilised by the AAI for aviation purposes, the Centre said Thursday.

"The remaining 10.20 acres (approximately) of land will be handed over by the government of Madhya Pradesh to AAI," it said.

Apart from the Bhopal airport, the AAI currently owns and manages more than 100 airports across India.

The central government said,"In lieu of AAI's 106.76 acres encroached land, the government of Madhya Pradesh has agreed to provide land measuring 96.56 acres approximately, which is contiguous to the existing land of Bhopal airport and can be utilized by the AAI for aviation purposes."

"This will help in freeing up AAI's land measuring 106.76 acres which is already being utilized by the state government of MP for various purposes i.e. establishment of government offices, public amenities services, and for rehabilitation of migrated Sindhi families," it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
AAI Madhya Pradesh Bhopal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp