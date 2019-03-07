Cabinet approves AAI proposal to surrender claim on 106.76 acres of land encroached by Madhya Pradesh government

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Cabinet Thursday approved the Airports Authority of India's (AAI) proposal to surrender its claim on 106.76 acres of land which has been "encroached" upon by the Madhya Pradesh government in Bhopal.

In turn, the state government has handed over 96.56 acres of land, which is adjacent to the existing land of Bhopal airport and can be utilised by the AAI for aviation purposes, the Centre said Thursday.

"The remaining 10.20 acres (approximately) of land will be handed over by the government of Madhya Pradesh to AAI," it said.

Apart from the Bhopal airport, the AAI currently owns and manages more than 100 airports across India.

The central government said,"In lieu of AAI's 106.76 acres encroached land, the government of Madhya Pradesh has agreed to provide land measuring 96.56 acres approximately, which is contiguous to the existing land of Bhopal airport and can be utilized by the AAI for aviation purposes."

"This will help in freeing up AAI's land measuring 106.76 acres which is already being utilized by the state government of MP for various purposes i.e. establishment of government offices, public amenities services, and for rehabilitation of migrated Sindhi families," it added.