Home Nation

Called stone-pelters, thrashed with sticks, say Kashmiri men attacked in Lucknow

As the video of the incident went viral on social media, the Lucknow police swung into action and arrested all four on Thursday morning.

Published: 07th March 2019 11:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 04:07 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri men attacked

Group of men attack kashmiri. (Photo | Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: The Pulwama terror attack is still handing out the anti-social wayward a reason to strike at will and vitiate the atmosphere. It was seen this time in Lucknow, known for carrying an unhindered legacy of forbearance and Ganga-Jamni tehzeeb, when 4-5 saffron-clad youngsters assaulted two Kashmiri dry fruits vendors at a crowded old city locality on late Wednesday evening. 

As the video of the incident went viral on social media, the Lucknow police swung into action and arrested all four on Thursday morning.

The vendors, who were sitting on a busy road of Hasanganj, were abused, beaten with sticks and slapped for their identity, by a group of 4-5 men associated with a self-made trust– Vishwa Hindu Dal, which is owned by one Ambuj Nigam. Nigam is also on police radar.

Main accused Bajrang Sonkar, 35, has been a history-sheeter with over a dozen criminal cases of loot, murder, auto-lifting and violation of Arms Act lodged against him. The other three -- Himanshu Garg, Amar Kumar and Anirudh Kumar – were also arrested for assisting Sonkar in the act.

Sharing the information with media persons, Senior Superintendent of Police, Lucknow, Kalanidhi Naithani said: “Some anti-social elements assaulted Kashmiri youths at Daliganj Bridge under Hasanganj on Wednesday evening. We have rescued the victims but one Kashmiri youth, ran away, as he was terrified.”

The SSP added that the viral video of the incident helped police identify the culprits. “We set up three separate teams to nab the culprits. While one of the accused, Bajrang Sonkar, was arrested late on Wednesday night, Himanshu Garg, Anirudh Kumar and Amar Mishra were nabbed on Thursday,” said the SSP.

“I come regularly here bringing dry fruits from Kashmir to sell here. As I was sitting with my brothers, suddenly a group of four-five men attacked me after asking about my identity,” says Afzal, one of the victims who suffered a major blow. “They were carrying sticks and they started beating us, abusing us and calling us pathharbaaz (stone pelters),” he said adding that some local people tried to save him and he had to run from the spot leaving dry fruits behind on the road. 

“In the melee someone took out around Rs 26000-27000 kept in one of my pockets,” rues Afzal. 

Abdul, who was also with Afzal at the time of incident, claimed police called them past midnight after the video of the incident went viral on social media. Abdul and Afzal both belong to Kulgam in Kashmir and visit Lucknow to sell dry fruits during winters ever year.

As per the SSP, the FIR was lodged on the basis of the statement of the victims at Hasangaj police station under
various sections of the IPC, including 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 307 (attempt to murder), 323 (Voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult and provocation to break public peace), and Clause 7 of Criminal Law Amendment Act.

However, Ram Kishan, a fruit vendor in the same locality, claimed that the victims were attacked suddenly. “When I and a few others present on the spot tried to save the Kashmiris, the goondas abused us and we also received a few blows,” he added.

However, taking cognizance of the incident, DGP O P Singh issued an advisory to all the district police chiefs across UP to take care of those who come from other states. The DGP asked the district police heads to ensure their security and that they should not be harmed in any way at any cost.

Naithani said police wanted to give a stern message that such acts would not be tolerated and those involved will be brought to book.

Similar incidents of harassment of Kashmir students and traders have been reported from various parts of the country in the aftermath of Pulwama terror attack on February 14.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kashmiri men beaten Kashmiris abused Pulwama Terror Attack BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp