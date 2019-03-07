Case filed in Bihar court against Kanhaiya Kumar for anti-Modi remarks

By PTI

KISHANGANJ: A complaint was lodged at a court here Wednesday against former JNU students' union president Kanhaiya Kumar over his alleged objectionable remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The petition was registered at the Chief Judicial Magistrate's court by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) minorities' cell state vice president Titu Badwal.

In his complaint, Badwal alleged that Kumar had made the "incendiary" comments at the Anjuman Islamia Hall here on Monday.

The case has been filed in the registry of the court and would be taken up for hearing in due course.

The former student leader, who is all set to make his electoral debut from Begusarai Lok Sabha seat on a Communist Party of India (CPI) ticket, was addressing a public meeting organised by the party.

Formerly associated with the ultra-Leftist AISA, Kumar had first hogged limelight three years ago when he was booked in a case related to the alleged raising of anti-India slogans inside the JNU campus.