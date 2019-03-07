Chhattisgarh: Tribal girl commits suicide after strip searched, officials deny

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a shocking incident, a tribal girl who was appearing for the Class 10 board examination at Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh committed suicide after she was allegedly strip-searched by a flying squad in the government higher secondary school.

The squad reportedly got suspicious about the girl Manita carrying chits in the examination hall though during the inspection nothing was traced from her, according to the information reaching the state capital said.

Her relatives alleged that after the incident she remained depressed, which they earlier thought might be due to her bad performance in the exams. On February 4, she committed suicide by hanging herself in her room. The incident has created panic in the Jashpur school, about 350 km north-east of Raipur.

The district administration however denied she was asked to remove her uniforms by the inspecting officials during the search. "It's a fictitious social media report which apparently is baseless. Yes, there was flying squad visit to her school and they carried out their duties but this girl was never strip searched", the Jashpur district collector Nileshkumar Mahadev Kshirsagar told the New Indian Express. The administration though has ordered an inquiry by the sub-divisional magistrate Ravi Mittal into the incident though a report by district education officer too denied that the girl was strip-searched.

"She was scolded by her parents for visiting the orchestra show instead of preparing for the board examination. She was much disturbed and apparently took the extreme step. Her suicide is not connected to any search or action by the flying squad that carry out surprise checks in various schools during the examinations", the Jashpur district police chief Shankar Lal Baghel said.