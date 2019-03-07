Home Nation

Chhattisgarh: Tribal girl commits suicide after strip searched, officials deny

The squad reportedly got suspicious about the girl Manita carrying chits in the examination hall though during the inspection nothing was traced from her.

Published: 07th March 2019 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 09:58 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes.

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: In a shocking incident, a tribal girl who was appearing for the Class 10 board examination at Jashpur district of Chhattisgarh committed suicide after she was allegedly strip-searched by a flying squad in the government higher secondary school.

The squad reportedly got suspicious about the girl Manita carrying chits in the examination hall though during the inspection nothing was traced from her, according to the information reaching the state capital said.

Her relatives alleged that after the incident she remained depressed, which they earlier thought might be due to her bad performance in the exams. On February 4, she committed suicide by hanging herself in her room. The incident has created panic in the Jashpur school, about 350 km north-east of Raipur.

The district administration however denied she was asked to remove her uniforms by the inspecting officials during the search. "It's a fictitious social media report which apparently is baseless. Yes, there was flying squad visit to her school and they carried out their duties but this girl was never strip searched", the Jashpur district collector Nileshkumar Mahadev Kshirsagar told the New Indian Express. The administration though has ordered an inquiry by the sub-divisional magistrate Ravi Mittal into the incident though a report by district education officer too denied that the girl was strip-searched.

"She was scolded by her parents for visiting the orchestra show instead of preparing for the board examination. She was much disturbed and apparently took the extreme step. Her suicide is not connected to any search or action by the flying squad that carry out surprise checks in various schools during the examinations", the Jashpur district police chief Shankar Lal Baghel said. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tribal girl suicide flying squad Chhattisgarh girl strip search

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp