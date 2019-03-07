CPM-Congress alliance for Lok Sabha polls in West Bengal is not finalised: Sachin Pilot

By Express News Service

Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot in a one-to-one with Special Correspondent Arun Lakshman says the Congress has not finalised its alliance or a rather political arrangement with the CPM in West Bengal. Excerpts:

Q: The Congress has entered into a political adjustment with the CPM in a few seats while that party is the main opponent in Kerala elections. Can you explain this contradiction?

A: We have not yet finalised such a political alliance or adjustment in Bengal. The idea is to have a single front against the NDA and the Congress is the main point towards which all other parties will flock together. Regarding the CPM adjustment in Bengal, we have a lot more to decide.

Q: Are the Congress and the UPA in a comfortable situation as far as the ensuing general elections are concerned?

A: Yes, the Congress and the UPA are in a very comfortable situation. Two major issues which the NDA Government is facing are the unemployment crisis and the agrarian crisis. Both the issues are directly related to the people and the NDA has failed to provide jobs for the youths, leave alone the 2 crore jobs per year Modi has promised. People with comfortable jobs are on the road following the policies of this government.

As you all know, the agrarian crisis is at its peak and the ire of farmers is at its zenith against the NDA Government. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress have already proved we will be with the crisis-ridden farmers and we have kept our promise of waiving farmers loans in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh when we came to power. The root cause of this crisis will be dealt with clear programmes and policies for the farming community who are the backbone of our country.

Q: The recent Indian strike in Balakot in retaliation against the Pulwama attack has given the BJP and NDA a major fillip in the run-up to the elections.

A: The valour of our armed forces is a matter of pride for all of us. Vajpayee has supported Indira Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi has supported Vajpayee and the present Opposition has supported this government. This is the strength of our democracy and our country is one as far as our armed forces are concerned.

It is BJP leader B S Yeddyurappa who openly stated the BJP will gain following the Balakot attack and politicised the action of our valiant forces. The action of the armed forces cannot be politically linked and as a country we are totally supporting the forces.

Q: What are the possibilities of the Mahagatbandan in the general elections?

A: Mahagatbandan has already been stitched properly except for a few areas and we are certain of a comfortable majority. It will be a new PM and a new government. The NDA is already on a sticky wicket with the BJP entering into alliances with Nitish Kumar in Bihar as a junior partner.

In TN they have got only four seats in the coalition and in Maharashtra even after regular rebuke against the BJP by the Shiv Sena, Amit Shah has entered into a coalition with that party as a junior partner.

This shows the NDA is not in a comfortable position and Modi has understood they have to concede space to coalition partners. This shows confidence level has eroded from the BJP.

Q: How many seats will the UDF win in Kerala?

A: We will win all the 20 seats as the people here are highly educated and want to throw out the CPM and the BJP.