Home Nation

Cross-border love: Indian man to tie knot with Pakistani fiancee amid tensions

Hailing from Peepla village near Ambala, Parvinder Singh, 33, an employee of a private firm, has decided to marry 27-year-old schoolteacher Sarjeer Kiran of Wan village in Sialkot.

Published: 07th March 2019 04:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

India pakistan marriage, Indo-pak marriage

Parvinder Singh (L) will marry Kiran a schoolteacher from Pakistan on Saturday. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Although tensions between India and Pakistan show no signs of cooling, love has no boundaries. A Veer Zaara like saga will soon see a happy ending, with a man from Haryana all set to marry a woman from Pakistan's Sialkot over the weekend. The bride's family reached India on Thursday.

Hailing from Peepla village near Ambala, Parvinder Singh, 33, an employee of a private firm, has decided to tie the knot with 27-year-old schoolteacher Sarjeer Kiran of Wan village in Sialkot.

Speaking exclusively to Express, Singh, who is the youngest of three siblings, said, "Our families have known each other for a very long time. Even after Kiran’s family migrated to Pakistan during partition, her parents continued to visit us. We have met them many times in the last few years. Kiran also came twice between 2014 and 2016. This is when we decided to marry each other. They are our relatives so the families also had no objection to our marriage and approved of our decision." Kiran, whose father is a farmer in Pakistan, is the eldest of five siblings, he said. 

"Kiran and her family have got a 45-day visa to come to India for the wedding. They arrived in Attari on Thursday by the Samjhauta Express and will reach Delhi. From there, the family will travel to Patiala by road on Friday where the wedding will take place on Saturday. It will be a simple family affair and the ceremonies will be performed as per Hindu rituals," said Chaudhary Maqbool Ahmed of Qadian in Punjab. Ahmed married a Pakistani woman and his wedding was one of the first such instances after the 2001 terrorist attack on the Indian Parliament. 

ALSO READ: Indian man calls off wedding with Pakistani girl after cross-border train not allowed to leave

"After my marriage, around a dozen marriages took place between men from India and women from Pakistan but they were all of Muslim faith. This is going to be the first-ever Hindu marriage. Also, now the governments have relaxed the visa extension and nationality documentation process which were very tough to process earlier. I will be attending their wedding in Patiala,’’ said Ahmed.

Singh said he would try to get Kiran's visa extended after the marriage so that she can stay for some time with him. Kiran's visa does not permit her to stay in Haryana, so they will stay in Patiala for the time being and try to acquire a visa for Haryana also so that she can visit their native village. He said he would also initiate the process to get Indian nationality for Kiran.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India-Pakistan standoff Haryana Ambala Sialkot

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp