Home Nation

Endangered Great Indian Bustards to get radio tags in Rajasthan

The Rajasthan Forest Department and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) will radio tag the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard, locally known as Godavan, in Rajasthan. 

Published: 07th March 2019 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

Great Indian Bustard is on the brink of extinction. (File | EPS)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Forest Department and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) will radio tag the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard, locally known as Godavan, in Rajasthan. 

By radio tagging, the bird’s flight can be tracked as it is suspected that it flies into Pakistan and gets hunted there. On the basis of the information gathered from the radio tags, necessary steps will be taken to identify and protect the bird’s shelters.  

Chief Wildlife Conservator Anurag Tomar said the Central government had initiated the scheme three years ago and it’s being implemented now. 

“WII and international experts will work together. WII has experience in radio tagging as they have already done it in Kutch.  The area of concern is that some of these might be going to Pakistan where they are unprotected, so if we radio tag then we will be able to know what is happening to it,” he said.

“We are trying our best to save the species. The numbers are very low and it’s a high priority. Desperate measures have to be taken and I hope that we will get positive results,” he added. Wildlife expert Harshwardhan, however, is not optimistic about the move.

“Tagging is done when you don’t know where the bird is flying but in this case, you are aware of its path. Radio tagging, if not done carefully, can lead to bird’s death. As it is numbers are very low,” he said. 

Given the decreasing numbers of the bustards, the government had created a captive breeding project eight years ago. But despite the funds being given two years ago, the numbers came down.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Great Indian Bustards Wildlife Institute of India Radio Tag

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp