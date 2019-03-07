Endangered Great Indian Bustards to get radio tags in Rajasthan

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan Forest Department and the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) will radio tag the critically endangered Great Indian Bustard, locally known as Godavan, in Rajasthan.

By radio tagging, the bird’s flight can be tracked as it is suspected that it flies into Pakistan and gets hunted there. On the basis of the information gathered from the radio tags, necessary steps will be taken to identify and protect the bird’s shelters.

Chief Wildlife Conservator Anurag Tomar said the Central government had initiated the scheme three years ago and it’s being implemented now.

“WII and international experts will work together. WII has experience in radio tagging as they have already done it in Kutch. The area of concern is that some of these might be going to Pakistan where they are unprotected, so if we radio tag then we will be able to know what is happening to it,” he said.

“We are trying our best to save the species. The numbers are very low and it’s a high priority. Desperate measures have to be taken and I hope that we will get positive results,” he added. Wildlife expert Harshwardhan, however, is not optimistic about the move.

“Tagging is done when you don’t know where the bird is flying but in this case, you are aware of its path. Radio tagging, if not done carefully, can lead to bird’s death. As it is numbers are very low,” he said.

Given the decreasing numbers of the bustards, the government had created a captive breeding project eight years ago. But despite the funds being given two years ago, the numbers came down.