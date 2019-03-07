Home Nation

Ghaziabad Development Authority​ board passes Rs 1,435.30 crore budget

Anita C Meshram said Rs 200 crore have been set aside for land acquisition in Madhuban-Bapudham residential colony being developed by the GDA.

Published: 07th March 2019 12:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 12:49 PM

Rs 2000

For representational purposes (File | Reuters)

By IANS

GHAZIABAD: The Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA) in its board meeting on Wednesday passed a budget of Rs 1,435.30 crore for 2019-20.

GDA Chairperson Anita C Meshram said that out of the allocated Rs 1,435.30 crore, Rs 1,343 crore will be spent on projects that include Kahna Gaushala, integrated traffic management system, dumping yard in Galand, foot over bridge in Bhopura, construction work on northern peripheral road, and approach roads on the upper Ganga canal.

She said Rs 200 crore have been set aside for land acquisition in Madhuban-Bapudham residential colony being developed by the GDA.

The main sources of income will be Rs 400 crore from property sale, Rs 600 crore from the master plan, Rs 500 crore from engineering works and Rs 250 crore from interest and other sources.

Total 14 proposals were put before the board which were passed. Since the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit is due on March 8, the meeting lasted only 30 minutes and the participant officers left to their duties assigned for the VVIP visit to the city.

