Guidelines for retirement homes issued by Ministry of Urban Affairs

The Ministry of Urban Affairs has issued guidelines for development and regulation of retirement homes prescribing an elderly friendly environment, physical standards and specifications.  

Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The guidelines address the special needs and protect the rights of senior citizens and retirees living in retirement homes, who aspire to spend their retired life independently in a safe, secure and dignified environment. 

“We have introduced a template of guidelines as to how the senior citizens would be accorded ease of living, security, medical etc. We have also shared the guidelines with the states”, said Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs (Independent Charge) Hardeep Puri on Wednesday.

According to these guidelines, a promoter can build and manage the retirement homes or engage a ‘service provider’ or ‘retirement home operator’ for management of retirement homes. Secondly, a resident of retirement homes will be any person who is 60 years of age and above.

