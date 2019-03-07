Home Nation

Infrastructure projects of Rs 1,900 crore for Central Armed Police Forces launched

During the event, the home minister also interacted with officers and jawans of various CAPFs through video link.

Published: 07th March 2019 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 09:16 AM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Rajnath Singh and his deputy Kiren Rijiju during the inauguration of residential and office buildings of CAPFs, CPOs and Delhi Police. | (Parveen Negi | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Centre is considering giving more benefits to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel who get injured during operations, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday. 

At present, CAPF personnel who suffer injuries during operations, get free medical aid and salary.

“Union Home Secretary is looking in the matter to provide additional financial assistance to brave CAPF personnel who get injured during operations,” Singh said.

He made the announcement during the launch of major infrastructure projects of the CAPF and other central police organisations costing nearly Rs 1,895 crore and spread over 17 states. 

Singh said the government was committed to improving the working conditions and quality of life of CAPF jawans, and while it had implemented several measures to improve various facilities and amenities to the CAPFs during the last five years, more was needed to be done. 

During the event, the home minister also interacted with officers and jawans of various CAPFs through video link. He told them that the country had “faith in them and the CAPFs had won this trust through their selfless duty, devotion to work and sacrifices”. 

He listed several decisions made by the government to boost the morale of the CAPF jawans, including free air travel between Jammu and Srinagar on duty or leave and also between Delhi and Srinagar on duty.

The 28 major infrastructure projects inaugurated by the home minister belonged to the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB, besides the Delhi Police and other central police organisations such as the Land Ports Authority of India, the NDRF and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

The projects that were launched included 5,283 housing units for the personnel of CAPFs, Delhi Police and Central Police Organisations in 17 states — Assam, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. He also inaugurated 71 non-residential buildings and 34 barracks and laid the foundation stone for three projects of the Land Ports Authority.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp