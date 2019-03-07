Infrastructure projects of Rs 1,900 crore for Central Armed Police Forces launched

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre is considering giving more benefits to the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel who get injured during operations, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh said on Wednesday.

At present, CAPF personnel who suffer injuries during operations, get free medical aid and salary.

“Union Home Secretary is looking in the matter to provide additional financial assistance to brave CAPF personnel who get injured during operations,” Singh said.

He made the announcement during the launch of major infrastructure projects of the CAPF and other central police organisations costing nearly Rs 1,895 crore and spread over 17 states.

Singh said the government was committed to improving the working conditions and quality of life of CAPF jawans, and while it had implemented several measures to improve various facilities and amenities to the CAPFs during the last five years, more was needed to be done.

During the event, the home minister also interacted with officers and jawans of various CAPFs through video link. He told them that the country had “faith in them and the CAPFs had won this trust through their selfless duty, devotion to work and sacrifices”.

He listed several decisions made by the government to boost the morale of the CAPF jawans, including free air travel between Jammu and Srinagar on duty or leave and also between Delhi and Srinagar on duty.

The 28 major infrastructure projects inaugurated by the home minister belonged to the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB, besides the Delhi Police and other central police organisations such as the Land Ports Authority of India, the NDRF and the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

The projects that were launched included 5,283 housing units for the personnel of CAPFs, Delhi Police and Central Police Organisations in 17 states — Assam, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Telangana, Rajasthan, Haryana and Uttarakhand. He also inaugurated 71 non-residential buildings and 34 barracks and laid the foundation stone for three projects of the Land Ports Authority.