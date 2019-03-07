Home Nation

Kashmiris attacked in Lucknow: Incident would dent idea of India in Jammu and Kashmir, says Omar Abdullah

The NC leader even posed a question to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the Lucknow MP that if he would ensure justice in this case.

Omar Abdullah

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Reacting to the harassment of two Kashmir dry fruit vendors by some anti-social elements in Lucknow last evening, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah claimed on Thursday that such incidents would dent the idea of India in Jammu and Kashmir than anything else.

Taking to the twitter, Omar in a series of tweets said: “Nothing will do more damage to the idea of India in J&K than videos like these. Keep thrashing Kashmiris like this on the streets at the hands of RSS/Bajrang Dal goons & then try to sell the idea of 'atoot ang' (integral part), it simply won't fly," Abdullah tweeted.

He went on to say: "Dear PM @narendramodi Sahib, this is what you had spoken against & yet it continues unabated. This is the state governed by your handpicked Chief Minister. Can we expect action in this case or do we file your concern & assurances as a jumla, meant to placate but nothing more?."

The NC leader even posed a question to Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, who is also the Lucknow MP that if he would ensure justice in this case. Reminding Rajnath that former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee also came from the same constituency, Omar tweeted: “Jenab @rajnathsingh Sahib. You represent this constituency in the Lok Sabha, this is the constituency where Vajpayee Sb was elected from & went on to be PM. If no one else will step in & deliver justice can we expect you to punish those guilty of this assault?" he added.

