Kolkata: Ex-Union minister escapes death as part of ceiling of Park Mansion collapses

Published: 07th March 2019 01:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 02:03 PM   |  A+A-

park mansion incident

The fallen part of the ceiling of the Park Mansion building. (Photo| Sohini

By Online Desk

Former Union minister Debi Prasad Chattopadhyaya, nearly escaped death after a slab from the ceiling of his Kolkata home collapsed on Tuesday. His attendant has sustained serious injuries.

The 87-year-old Padma Bhushan awardee was lying on his bed when at midnight a slab from the ceiling of the Park Mansion collapsed.

His granddaughter and journalist Sohini Chattopadhyaya took to social media to share the plight of the erstwhile minister and the house owner's apathy.

The family has alleged that chunks of the ceiling have been falling since 2012 and the owner of the building does not allow them to make repairs to the apartment. As per his daughter-in-law Supriya, Chattopadhaya has been living in that building since 1976. 

Located at the posh Park Street in central Kolkata, the Park Mansion, built in 1910, also houses a popular pub and a coffee chain.

