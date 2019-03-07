Home Nation

Man arrested for raping, marrying minor girl in Maharashtra

The accused also beat up the girl when she resisted his moves and prevented her from meeting her parents, he said.

Published: 07th March 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs

Image for representational purpose.(Photo | File/Reuters)

By PTI

PALGHAR: A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping and marrying a minor relative in Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Ajay Singh, held his 17-year-old niece captive at his home in Virar area, Palghar police spokesperson Hemant Kumar Katkar said.

He allegedly married her forcibly and raped her repeatedly between November 2017 and December last year, the official said.

The accused also beat up the girl when she resisted his moves and prevented her from meeting her parents, he said. Unable to bear the torture, the girl managed to escape from his house sometime back and approached the police.

Based on her complaint, Singh was arrested on Wednesday and booked him under Indian Penal Code sections for rape, abduction to compel for marriage, voluntarily causing hurt and criminal intimidation, and under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO), he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Minor raped POCSO Maharashtra rape

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp