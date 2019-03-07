Marathas groups threaten Fadnavis government, may boycott Lok Sabha elections 

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Maratha groups, who have been agitating for quota, have accused the BJP-Shiv Sena government of deception and said they will boycott the elections if the demands are not met.

“The state government needs to give appointment letters to candidates from Maratha communities, who have been selected under the SEBC category. Apart from this, we have given a charter of 20 demands to the government.

“We shall boycott the polls if these demands are not met before the model code of conduct is implemented,” said Nanasaheb Jawale Patil, chief coordinator of Maratha Kranti Morcha (MKM) at a meeting of coordinator’s here in Mumbai on Wednesday.