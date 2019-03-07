Muzaffarpur shelter home case: CWC officials claim not enough evidence against them

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two officials of Bihar Child Welfare Committee (CWC) on Wednesday claimed before a Delhi court that there was not enough evidence against them in the Muzaffarpur shelter home sexual assault case.

The submissions were made before Additional Sessions Judge Saurabh Kulshreshtha, who heard arguments on point of framing of charges against the accused in the case.

The counsel for accused chairperson of Muzaffarpur Child Welfare Committee (CWC) Dilip Kumar Verma and its member Vikas Kumar and state social welfare department official Rosy Rani concluded their arguments and the submissions of other co-accused will be addressed on Thursday.

Advocate Gyanendra Mishra, appearing for Verma and Kumar, said the law mandates that the entire documents submitted by the prosecution have to be looked into including the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) and other medical reports.

He argued that the medical report submitted by the prosecution did not indicate enough evidence to substantiate the allegations of sexual assault and rape. He added that there were no grave allegations against them.

The counsel appearing for Rani argued that she could not be charged for the offence of abetting the sexual assault of the victims and at the most, she could be booked for dereliction of duty.

The CBI had earlier accused Rani of being aware of the wrongdoing in the shelter home as the girls had complained to her but she allegedly turned a blind eye.

The agency had told the court that most of the victims in the sexual assault case were minors. The Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) for the CBI had told the court that ossification test has shown that except for one or two inmates, all of them were under 18 years. Along with the reports of the ossification test, the agency had also submitted in court other medical records of the victims.

On February 7, the apex court had ordered that the case be transferred from Bihar to a POCSO court in Saket for concluding the trial within six months by holding preferably "day-to-day" hearing. Agencies