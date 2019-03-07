Home Nation

NPP makes inroads into Assam ahead of Lok Sabha polls

The National People's Party (NPP), a major constituent of Meghalaya's ruling coalition, spread its presence to Assam on Wednesday.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma at the launch of the NPP in Guwahati on Wednesday. His party now has a presence in most states of the Northeast | express

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI:  The National People’s Party (NPP), a major constituent of Meghalaya’s ruling coalition, spread its presence to Assam on Wednesday. The party was launched at a programme in Guwahati which was attended its national president and Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, among others. The NPP is likely to contest all the 25 Lok Sabha seats in the Northeast.

After the launch, Sangma, son of former Lok Sabha speaker the late PA Sangma, attributed the NPP’s growth to the support of the people.“We have been working for the people of the Northeast by raising their issues in Delhi and we will continue to do so. People are realising that the NPP is one of the parties that is strongly working for them,” Sangma said.

Footprint
Over the past roughly four years, the NPP has managed to spread to most states in the Northeast. It won four seats in the 2017 Manipur elections, in last year’s Nagaland elections, the NPP won two seats 

