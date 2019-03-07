Home Nation

Pakistan Army resorts to heavy artillery firing along the LoC

Pakistan targetted Indian posts and civilian areas with Mortar bombs & heavy Arty Guns. The same was effectively retaliated by the Indian Army.

Indian army soldiers patrol near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a sign of escalation Pakistan Army resorted to the use of heavy calibre weapon firing. The Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Wednesday issued an official statement and informed that while the overall situation along the Line of Control (LoC) remained ‘relatively calm’, but the Pakistan Army resorted to intense and unprovoked firing with heavy caliber weapons. MoD said, “In the last 24 hours, the Pakistan Army resorted to intense & unprovoked firing with heavy caliber weapons in selected areas of Krishna Ghati and Sunderbani.” The Statement said, “Post our warning to the Pakistan Army “NOT to target civilian areas”, the overall situation along the Line of Control remains relatively calm.” Krishna Ghati is in Poonch District and Sundarbani falls in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan targetted Indian posts and civilian areas with Mortar bombs & heavy Arty Guns. The same was effectively retaliated by the Indian Army. Although there have been no casualties on the Indian side but it is seen as escalation from the Pakistan Side. Former artillery officer Lt Gen VK Chaturvedi said, “Pakistan Army has been resorting to use Mortal shelling and Grenade firing. Use of Artillery guns is not normal as its effect and range are much more. It is definitely a provocative action” Indian Army retaliated effectively.

Indian Army took actions targeted towards counter terrorism and terrorist infrastructure, away from civilian areas, to avoid civilian casualties. “We would reiterate that as a professional Army we are committed to avoid civil casualties, especially along the Line of Control.”

We are maintaining strict vigil along the Line of Control and IB (International Border). The MoD has warned that “Any further provocation or misadventure by Pakistan will be responded in a befitting manner with dire consequences.”

