PM to gift projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore projects during day-long visit to Uttar Pradesh on Friday

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: At the fag end of his five-year term, PM Narendra Modi is expected to lay the foundation stone of his ‘dream project’, the Kashi-Vishwanath Corridor as an all-time gift to his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, on Friday. The PM will embark upon a day-long visit to UP covering Kanpur, Varanasi and Ghaziabad on Friday.

While the preparations for his visits are in full swing with CM Yogi monitoring it personally, the PM is expected to unveil a host of projects worth over Rs 1 lakh crore, besides holding public rallies at all the three places. This is expected to be Modi’s last tour before the model code of conduct for the 2019 elections comes into being.

As per the projections of Yogi government, the ambitious Kashi Vishwanath Corridor from Kashi Vishwanath temple to the banks of holy Ganga was originally conceptualise by Mahatma Gandhi in 1916, but it could be brought on ground only under Modi regime after over a century. The PM would be conducting ‘bhoomi pujan’ of the corridor near the temple.

Before Varanasi, PM Modi would visit Kanpur to lay foundation stone of Kanpur Metro project and kicking of second phase of Lucknow Metro through video conferencing from Kanpur besides participating in a ground-breaking ceremony of investment projects worth Rs 65,000 crore in the state. He will also address a big public meeting in the IIT ground.

In Ghaziabad, a Metro project, a regional rapid rail transit system, the Hindon civil airport and other projects worth Rs 32,000 crore will be either inaugurated or unveiled by the PM. He will also hold a public rally on the occasion and may travel on the new Metro line in Ghaziabad.