Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi to address public rally in Tripura on March 20

The Congress, which had bagged ten seats in the 2013 Assembly seats, drew a blank in last year's state elections.

Published: 07th March 2019 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi (File | EPS)

By PTI

AGARTALA: Congress president Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Tripura on March 20 to kick off the party's Lok Sabha poll campaign with a public rally.

A senior leader in the party said preparations were afoot to welcome the Gandhi scion.

"Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) chief Pradyot Kishore Debburman has recently convened a meeting to discuss the preparations being made for Gandhi's visit. He will be meeting leaders in Delhi to finalise the programme," Tapas Dey, the party's state unit vice president, told PTI.

The Congress, which had bagged ten seats in the 2013 Assembly seats, drew a blank in last year's state elections.

Sources said the party hopes to make structural changes in the wake of last year's debacle before selecting candidates for the two Lok Sabha seats in the state.

Debabaraman, after his appointment last month, requested all defected leaders to return to the party.

The newly appointed TPCC chief said everyone in the party would be given due respect and, in return, they would have to work with honesty and integrity.

"It would be my endeavour to build a strong organisation with the participation of youth, women, educated and honest people," he told reporters Sunday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi Public rally Tripura

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp