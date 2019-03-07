Home Nation

Suspected Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh operative arrested in Tripura

The accused, identified as Nazir Sheikh alias Nazir SK, is an expert in making improvised explosive devices.

AGARTALA: Tripura police arrested a suspected member of the terror outfit Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh, police said on Wednesday.

“We had information that a person involved with terrorist activities and his partners are present here. A person named Nazir Shaikh was detained. This person is a resident of Murshidabad of West Bengal and has connections with Bangladesh terror group Jama'atul Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB)," said Director General of Tripura Police Akhil Kumar Shukla.

“The Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh is responsible for the simultaneous blasts at 63 districts in Bangladesh in 2005.

The organisation has links with a few people in India and has plans for conducting terrorist activities on the Indian soil,” added Shukla.

