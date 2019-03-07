Home Nation

Trinamool, BJP in rally war on women's day in Bengal

Almost simultaneously, the state BJP would take out a rally from its headquarters at Muralidhar Sen Lane to Shyambazar five-point crossing, for restoration of democracy in Bengal.

Published: 07th March 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

(L) Mamata Banerjee, (R) Dilip Ghosh (Photo| PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: The bitter rivalry between West Bengal's ruling Trinamool Congress and formidable challengers BJP will now spill over to the streets of Kolkata on Friday -- the International Women's Day -- when stalwarts of the two parties take part in mega rallies around the same time.

As in previous years, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee would spearhead her party's rally from Shraddhananda Park in north Kolkata to city hub Dharamtala to celebrate the day.

Party's women's leaders would participate in the procession, with heavyweight ministers Chandrima Bhattacharya and Shashi Panja walking beside their beloved didi (elder sister -- as Banerjee is affectionately called).

Almost simultaneously, the state BJP would take out a rally from its headquarters at Muralidhar Sen Lane to Shyambazar five-point crossing, for restoration of democracy in Bengal.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh, and convener of the party's state election management committee Mukul Roy would be the vanguard of the rally where a central minister is expected to participate.

The rallyists would demand a free and fair Lok Sabha election in a congenial atmosphere sans fear. State BJP Mahila Morcha activists would take part in the rally in a bigway.

"The BJP activists and supporters will hit the streets in huge numbers on that day. Those who were attacked on March 3, during the bike rallies to observe Vijay Sankalpa Divas, will also be there," said Ghosh.

The BJP has claimed that 60-70 of its activists sustained various degree of injuries in attacks by the anti-socials sheltered by the Trinamool Congress and the police when the workers were bringing out "peaceful" bike rallies as part of the party's campaign programme ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Trinamool Congress Mamata Banerjee Shashi Panja Dilip Ghosh Women's day

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp