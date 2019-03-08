Home Nation

4 killed, 7 injured as car turns turtle after hitting cow in UP

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

Published: 08th March 2019

Accident

By PTI

SITAPUR: Four people were killed and seven others injured when their car turned upside down after hitting a cow in the Hargaon area here Friday, police said.

Additional Superintendent of Police (north) Madhuvan Kumar Singh said the incident took place in the morning on the Sitapur-Lakhimpur road at Badelia village. Eleven people were in the car and they were returning from a marriage ceremony, he said.

"As their car reached Badelia village under Hargaon police station, suddenly a cow jumped in front of it. The driver lost control over the vehicle and it then turned upside down," Singh said.

Local people rushed to rescue the people from the car, he said. While four died on the spot, seven were injured, two among them critically, the ASP said.

The deceased have been identified as Savitri, 35, Kiran, 30, Neetu, 15, and Mohini, 14, he said. The injured are undergoing treatment at the district hospital, Singh said.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

TAGS
Stray cow Hargaon area Road accident

