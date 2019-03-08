Home Nation

Amarinder rededicates Rs 2073 crore Shahpur Kandi Project, says it will reduce the water flowing into Pakistan drastically

Apart from generating clean power, the project would also improve irrigation potential of 1.18 lakh hectares of Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC), he added.

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh on Friday rededicated to the state, the Shahpur Kandi Dam project, construction on which is all set to begin at a cost of Rs. 2073 crore.

He said it would reduce the water flowing into Pakistan drastically and would help save the critical water resources of the state. Of the estimated cost, Rs 1408 crore would be spent on the power component, with 100 per cent share of Punjab government, and Rs 685 crore on the irrigation component, with a share of Rs. 485 crore to be contributed by Union Government and Rs. 179.28 crore by the State Government.

Amarinder while announcing that the project would be completed within three years, said it would result in increased irrigation across 5000 hectares of land in the state. Apart from generating clean power, the project would also improve irrigation potential of 1.18 lakh hectares of Upper Bari Doab Canal (UBDC), he added.

Pertinently, the Shahpur Kandi Dam Project is being constructed on Ravi  River, 11 kilometres downstream of Ranjit Sagar Dam Project and 7 kilometres upstream of Madhopur Headworks. During February 2008, the Central Government declared the Shahpurkandi Dam Project as “National Project” along with thirteen other Projects. Construction work was going on in full swing and proposed to be completed by July 2017, but due to the intervention of the J&K Authority, the work in J&K Territory was stopped on August 30, 2014, under the guise of Punjab Termination of Agreements Act 2004.

It was with the persistent efforts of the Punjab Government and the intervention of Ministry of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, along with PMO, all issues were finally resolved through an agreement signed on September 8, 2018, between the Chief Secretaries of Punjab and J&K.

