Anant Ambani appointed as member of Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee

Published: 08th March 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Friday appointed industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s son Anant as a member of Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Committee.

It has been noticed that Ambanis visit the holy shrines every time something important comes up in the family.

Last year, they offered prayers at Kedarnath and Badrinath and sought the blessings of the presiding deities at the famous Himalayan shrine for the wedding of Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani.

Kedarnath Temple is a Hindu temple dedicated to Lord Shiva. Located on the Garhwal Himalayan range near the Mandakini river, Kedarnath is located in the state of Uttarakhand.

Due to extreme weather conditions, the temple is open to general public only between the months of April and November. 

Anant Ambani Badrinath Kedarnath Temple Trivendra Singh Rawat

