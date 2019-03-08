Government adds more categories of Ex-servicemen to ECHS services

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Government on Thursday extended its post-retirement medical facility to include ex-servicemen of four more categories. Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved grant of medical facilities under Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) to World War-II Veterans, Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs), Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) and pre-mature retirees.

As per the Cabinet release this approval is going to benefit more than 43,000 individuals. The new members will be able to avail the benefits of cashless medical treatment under ECHS facilities through a network of over 425 ECHS polyclinics, over 2500 empanelled private hospitals and all Government hospitals throughout the country, subject to certain conditions.

As a special dispensation, war-widows will be exempt from one-time contribution to join ECHS. The One time contribution for the widows of officers is Rs 120,000. For Junior Commissioned Officers and the Other Ranks it is Rs 67,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively. Launched by NDA Government in April 2003, ECHS provides quality medicare to 54 lakh ex-servicemen pensioners, their dependents and a few other categories.