Home Nation

Government adds more categories of Ex-servicemen to ECHS services

As per the Cabinet release this approval is going to benefit more than 43,000 individuals.

Published: 08th March 2019 12:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 12:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Government on Thursday extended its post-retirement medical facility to include ex-servicemen of four more categories. Cabinet meeting held under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi approved grant of medical facilities under Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) to World War-II Veterans, Emergency Commissioned Officers (ECOs), Short Service Commissioned Officers (SSCOs) and pre-mature retirees.

As per the Cabinet release this approval is going to benefit more than 43,000 individuals. The new members will be able to avail the benefits of cashless medical treatment under ECHS facilities through a network of over 425 ECHS polyclinics, over 2500 empanelled private hospitals and all Government hospitals throughout the country, subject to certain conditions.

As a special dispensation, war-widows will be exempt from one-time contribution to join ECHS. The One time contribution for the widows of officers is Rs 120,000. For Junior Commissioned Officers and the Other Ranks it is Rs 67,000 and Rs 30,000 respectively. Launched by NDA Government in April 2003, ECHS provides quality medicare to 54 lakh ex-servicemen pensioners, their dependents and a few other categories.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ex-Servicemen Contributory Health Scheme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp