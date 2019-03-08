Women's Day: Want to impress your lady love? Drop those gifts, go for these instead

Ayshvarya Narayanan By

Online Desk

From wishing women on social media to sharing incredible facts about womanhood (of course, 'motherhood is the best feeling ever' quotes included), we do everything on International Women's Day. But wait, it doesn't just stop there! Gifts are in order, aren't they?

For all those wondering what to floor your lady with on Women's Day, no worries. We've got you covered!

Disclaimer: This content might cause harm to those with egoistic natures and patriarchial notions.

First, not the best, treat women as equals:

Everything starts at home - even treating women as equals. 'We've given women more freedom' is a cliched phrase we often hear. Let's just get it clear, freedom is not offered to anyone. Likewise, women are no lesser than men. Accept the fact!

Create a safer environment for women:

No one dares ask men, 'Are you really wearing this dress and going out in the night?' But for women, even if they're fully covered, they can't escape the reality that they will be catcalled and abused. You don't have to protect women, just don't make the world a miserable place for them to live. That's the second resolution.

Stop being a creep:

Start from basics, guys. If she replies to your texts, she's not asking for it. If she smiles at you, she's not asking for it. If she goes out with you (at any point of the day), she's not asking for it. It's that simple. Learn how to begin a conversation. In a world of 'bobs and vagene,' be the 'how was your day' guy. Remember you can be anything, except Joe Goldberg from 'You.'

Stop stereotyping:

'She's wearing red lipstick, she can't be a morally good woman'. 'Is it that time of the month? Control your mood swings'. 'She's wearing a short dress, she's definitely asking for it'. 'She has boyfriends, she can't be a virgin'. So goes the starter pack for stereotyping women. The list is just endless and stereotypes are proof that women are the most misunderstood people on the planet. Let's stop reducing women to just vaginas. If you don't want women to stereotype men as mean guys, stop stereotyping them and provide a judgement-free environment for them.

Do your share:

It's so nice of men to let women work and not just stay in the kitchen, right? But cooking is still a woman's job. Right from doing household chores to taking care of the family, it's apparently only woman's work. Gender roles are so prominent in anything we do. Men can't wear pink because it's a feminine colour. Men can't cry because only females do. Men can't be 'househusbands,' that's impossible. It's totally a woman's job, right. Break these gender stereotypes and start sharing responsibilities.

Just listen:

The biggest gift you can give anyone, be it men or women, is to listen to them. Pay them attention and hear them out. Remember, the easiest way to the heart of a woman is to listen to her and respect her space. If she says no, it means no. Women aren't complicated but the notions around them are. The trick is to ask the women directly what they think and want instead of assuming or believing the general conceptions about them.

Finally, be human:

Congratulations if you've already been doing all of the above. It doesn't make you the perfect man but that's how a normal human being should be. Behind every successful human is hard work and more hard work. It's time to walk in step with each other. Women don't expect your empathy on Women's Day, they just expect to live the way they want to be without being told 'you are a woman, you can't.' The change starts from within. Practice being human, not man, not woman. Let that sink in well!

And one last thing. The next time you're thinking of gifting her all things pink, remember to ask her if she likes it!