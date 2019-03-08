Kummanam Rajashekhar quits as Mizoram governor, to contest against Shashi Tharoor in Lok Sabha polls

By Online Desk

Kummanam Rajashekhar on Friday resigned as Mizoram Governor. The senior BJP leader will contest from Thiruvananthapuram against Shashi Tharoor in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted his resignation, according to an official press release.

Professor Jagdish Mukhi, Governor of Assam will discharge the functions of the Mizoram governor, in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements for the office are made.