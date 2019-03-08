Home Nation

Lok Sabha poll will see more money, violence & hatred: Former Chief Election Commissioner

Krishnamurthy, who oversaw the 2004 Lok Sabha election, rejected suggestions from some leaders of Opposition parties who raised questions on the Election Commission for not announcing the poll dates

Published: 08th March 2019 02:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 02:28 PM   |  A+A-

TS Krishnamurthy. (File Photo)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: The coming Lok Sabha election will be marked by "more money, violence and hatred" given the way political parties fight amongst themselves, former chief election commissioner (CEC) T S Krishnamurthy warned on Friday.

Krishnamurthy, who oversaw the 2004 Lok Sabha election, rejected suggestions from some leaders of Opposition parties who raised questions on the Election Commission (EC) for not announcing the poll dates yet.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha polls will take place in time despite tension at borders: CEC

"More money will be spent, more violence will be there, more hatred will be there, I suppose," Krishnamurthy told PTI when asked about the upcoming general election.

"Every conceivable complication will take place because of the way in which political parties are fighting amongst themselves," the former CEC said. In this kind of situation, he said, the big challenge for the EC would be the implementation of the model code of conduct.Krishnamurthy, however, expressed confidence that the EC was capable of facing the challenges.

On the Opposition raising question on the EC for the delay in announcing dates for the general election, he said: "There is a date by which the House has to be constituted. So long as the schedule is such that it ensures constitution of (the) Lok Sabha, we have to leave it to the discretion of the EC to decide, because they have to take into considerations conditions in various states."

Institutions should be allowed to function and as long as they do their job, there is no point in questioning, Krishnamurthy said.

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel had last Monday raised questions on the EC not announcing dates for the general elections and asked whether it was waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "official travel programme" to conclude.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2019 Lok Sabha Elections CEC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp