Lok Sabha polls: Samajwadi Party release list of candidates, fields Mulayam from 'safest' Mainpuri

In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Mulayam Yadav contested from Azamgarh and Mainpuri and won both.

Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav (File | PTI)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: The Samajwadi Party on Friday released a list of six candidates for the Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh, fielding party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav from its stronghold Mainpuri.

Dharmendra Yadav will contest from Badaun, Akshay Yadav from Firozabad, Kamlesh Katheria from Etawah, Bhailal Kol from Robertsganj and Shabbir Valmiki from Bahraich, the party announced.

The list was signed by SP national chief general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav.

The party left Mainpuri, described as its "safest" seat, from Mulayam Yadav, who is MP from Azamgarh right now. He represented Mainpuri in the Lok Sabha in 1996, 2004 and 2009. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Mulayam Yadav contested from Azamgarh and Mainpuri and won both.

In Mainpuri, his victory margin was a massive 3.64 lakh votes.

TAGS
Lok Sabha polls Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav Akhilesh Yadav

