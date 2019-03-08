Home Nation

Mamata Banerjee takes pride in Trinamool's female representation

She took pride in having 35 per cent female MPs and reservation of 50 per cent of the seats for women in the state's local bodies.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (File | PTI)

By IANS

KOLKATA: Marking International Women's Day, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday took pride in her ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) for having 35 per cent female MPs and reservation of 50 per cent of the seats for women in the state's local bodies.

"While the Women's Reservation Bill has not yet been passed in Parliament, I am proud that our party @AITCofficial has 35 per cent women MPs in the 16th Lok Sabha. We have also reserved 50 per cent seats in local bodies for women candidates," Banerjee said in a tweet.

Highlighting her government's scheme that empowers women she said: "Our government is committed to the welfare and empowerment of women. Recently we launched the Swasthya Sathi health insurance smart cards.

"We have decided to issue these cards to a woman member of the family, recognising her as the head of the family." International Women's Day is celebrated annually on March 8.

