Home Nation

Nirav Modi's Rs 40 crore seaside bungalow demolished using explosives

The fixtures from the bungalow will be up for auction. Three items, a jacuzzi, a chandelier, and a Buddha statue, have been kept aside for handing over to the ED.

Published: 08th March 2019 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A few seconds was all it took to bring down the 30,000 sq ft seaside mansion of fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi, at Kihim beach in Maharashtra Friday.

The bungalow was demolished using controlled blasting, Raigad district collector Vijay Suryawanshi told PTI from the site, around 90 km from here.

A large amount of dust was seen coming from the structure as it collapsed during the controlled blasts.

The sprawling mansion of Modi, accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case, was worth around Rs 40 crore, another official said.

Suryawanshi issued the demolition orders after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) handed over the property. On Tuesday, excavators were used to opening up the pillars of the 'Roopanya' bungalow, to make space for fixing the detonators, the senior IAS official said.

Maharashtra government last year wrote to the ED, which had sealed the bungalow, seeking a nod to demolish the property.

The fixtures from the bungalow will be up for auction. Three items, a jacuzzi, a chandelier, and a Buddha statue, have been kept aside for handing over to the ED, the official said.

The estimated cost of the jacuzzi is Rs 15 lakh, the chandelier is worth Rs 20 lakh and the Buddha statue cost may be around Rs 10 lakh, a senior district administration official said.

On January 25, district officials began the demolition work using bulldozers but found it time-consuming due to the RCC construction.

On January 27, structural engineers from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technical University conducted a survey.

The experts suggested that the district officers carry out the demolition with the help of controlled blasting.

Modi's bungalow was attached by the ED following his involvement in the Punjab National Bank fraud case.

It was handed over to the collector's office on January 24, after the ED seized two trucks full of valuables from the building.

The demolition of Nirav Modi's bungalow will set the stage for a similar fate of three other bungalows in the coastal regulatory zone areas near Alibaug, an official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirav Modi Enforcement Directorate Nirav Bunglow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp