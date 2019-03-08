On international Womens Day, Google Doodle features quotes from women achievers

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Marking the occasion of International Women's Day, Google on Friday showcased an interactive, slideshow doodle featuring inspirational quotes by women.

The doodle begins with "woman" written in 11 different languages -- Hindi, Arabic, French, Bangla, Russian, Japanese, German, Italian, English, Spanish and Portuguese.

The quotes in various languages are from 14 international female trendsetters, including Indian boxer Mary Kom, British writer and suffragette Millicent Fawcett, American astronaut and physician Mae Jemison, and British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid.

Comprised of thirteen inspirational quotes from international female trailblazers, our interactive #IWD2019 #GoogleDoodle is told by and made by women → https://t.co/Aa4Pg7md7R pic.twitter.com/YQ9n58CpaV — Google (@Google) March 8, 2019

"The process of choosing the fourteen quotes was extremely difficult, but we aimed to include a diverse representation of voices on a day which celebrates the past, present, and future community of diverse women around the world," Google said in a blog post.

The quotes were designed by a group of female guest artists from around the globe.