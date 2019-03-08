Home Nation

On international Womens Day, Google Doodle features quotes from women achievers

The doodle begins with 'woman' written in 11 different languages -- Hindi, Arabic, French, Bangla, Russian, Japanese, German, Italian, English, Spanish and Portuguese.

Published: 08th March 2019 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 02:20 PM   |  A+A-

The doodle begins with 'woman' written in 11 different languages. (Photo | Screengrab)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Marking the occasion of International Women's Day, Google on Friday showcased an interactive, slideshow doodle featuring inspirational quotes by women.

The quotes in various languages are from 14 international female trendsetters, including Indian boxer Mary Kom, British writer and suffragette Millicent Fawcett, American astronaut and physician Mae Jemison, and British-Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid.

"The process of choosing the fourteen quotes was extremely difficult, but we aimed to include a diverse representation of voices on a day which celebrates the past, present, and future community of diverse women around the world," Google said in a blog post.

The quotes were designed by a group of female guest artists from around the globe.

Google Doodle Womens day International womens day Women achievers

