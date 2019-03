By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A six-year-old child died and two others were taken seriously ill in a suspected case of food poisoning in Sikanderpur village here, police said Friday.

The children ate papaya on Thursday and later complained of headache, vomiting and an upset stomach, they said.

Avni, 6, died and Ayushi, 8, and Avi, 4, were rushed to a hospital, the police said, adding that the case was being investigated.