PM Modi deplores attacks on Kashmiris by 'crazed people', asks state governments to take strict action

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

KANPUR: A day after a couple of Kashmiri men were attacked in Lucknow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday came down heavily against the assailants and asked all state governments to take swift action against all such elements.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to state governments and Union Territories to ensure the safety of people hailing from J&K.

Addressing a rally in Kanpur, Modi said some miscreants mindlessly attacked Kashmiris, though the UP government took swift action. Sending a message of unity, Modi urged all states to ensure people of Kashmiri origin are safe.

Claiming that the country was capable enough of teaching a lesson to the enemy, the PM pitched for unity and said the nation must be careful against divisionary forces who were allegedly trying to weaken the nation by pandering to the interests of Pakistan.

The home ministry’s advisory referred to the one it issued on February 16 following stray incidents of intimidation and harassment of Kashmiris and asked police officers to take strict action against the offenders as per law.

The attacks began in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.