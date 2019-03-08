Home Nation

PM Modi deplores attacks on Kashmiris by 'crazed people', asks state governments to take strict action

The prime minister was addressing a gathering after flagging off the commercial run on Lucknow Metro's North-South corridor, through video conferencing from Kanpur.

Published: 08th March 2019 05:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 01:26 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (File | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

KANPUR: A day after a couple of Kashmiri men were attacked in Lucknow, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday came down heavily against the assailants and asked all state governments to take swift action against all such elements.

The Ministry of Home Affairs issued an advisory to state governments and Union Territories to ensure the safety of people hailing from J&K.

Addressing a rally in Kanpur, Modi said some miscreants mindlessly attacked Kashmiris, though the UP government took swift action. Sending a message of unity, Modi urged all states to ensure people of Kashmiri origin are safe.

Claiming that the country was capable enough of teaching a lesson to the enemy, the PM pitched for unity and said the nation must be careful against divisionary forces who were allegedly trying to weaken the nation by pandering to the interests of Pakistan.

The home ministry’s advisory referred to the one it issued on February 16 following stray incidents of intimidation and harassment of Kashmiris and asked police officers to take strict action against the offenders as per law.

The attacks began in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi Narendra Modi Attacks on Kashmiris

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp