Separatist shutdown affects life in Kashmir Valley

By IANS

SRINAGAR: Life across the Kashmir Valley was affected on Friday due to a separatist-called protest shutdown against the detention of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chairman Muhammad Yasin Malik and also the arrest of Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) cadres.

The shutdown was called by the Joint Resistance Leadership (JRL), a separatist conglomerate headed by Syed Ali Geelani, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Yasin Malik.

Authorities have imposed restrictions in Maisuma, Rainawari, Khanyar, M.R. Gunj and Safa Kadal areas of Srinagar city. Mirwaiz Umer Farooq has been placed under house arrest in residence.

Geelani continues to remain under house arrest in Hyderpora locality of Srinagar. Shops, public transport and other businesses remained shut across the valley.

Heavy contingents of state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in law and order sensitive areas.

Malik was detained under the Public Safety Act (PSA) on Thursday and was shifted to the Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu district. Anybody detained under the PSA can be held for a maximum of two years without any judicial intervention.

Some of the recently detained senior JI leaders have also been booked under the PSA and were shifted to jails outside the valley.