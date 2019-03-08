Home Nation

One small strike by Mumbai's top cop, one big salute to women

Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve has shared a picture for Women's Day which finally lets women take centre stage

Women's Day

Women's Day tweet by Mumbai Police commissioner. (Photo | Twitter, @CPMumbaiPolice)

It's that day of the year when women wake up to a stream of messages, acknowledging their 'great' presence in this world. Yes, it's International Women's Day. 

And it's also when the old cliche of 'behind every successful man, there's a woman' gets trotted out yet again. It's nice for women to get credit for the efforts they put in for someone. But is that all there is to them?

Mumbai Commissioner of Police Sanjay Barve has shared a picture for Women's Day which finally lets women take centre stage. It had the word 'behind' struck off and replaced with the phrase: 'At par with every successful man, there's a woman.'  

Captioning it as 'shoulder to shoulder, always,' Barve's tweet helps us view the contribution of women from a different perspective, looking at them as equals not followers. The minimalistic picture conveys a big message for everyone.

Women don't just remain behind someone, they have a life of their own and they're at par with their male counterparts. It's just that we need to open our eyes to reality and acknowledge the women walking hand-in-hand, some even leading the way. Happy Women's Day!

