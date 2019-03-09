11 more state DD channels brought on satellite footprint: PM Modi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said national broadcaster Prasar Bharati has brought 11 more state Doordarshan channels, including five for the northeastern states, on the satellite footprint of the country through DD Free Dish.

"Glad to note that Prasar Bharati has brought 11 more State DD Channels on the Satellite footprint of India through DD Free Dish. This includes five channels for Northeastern states. This will go a long way in strengthening regional cultures and fulfilling people's aspirations," he wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, Modi said, "Congratulations to the people of Chhattisgarh, Goa, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Tripura and Uttarakhand for getting their own Doordarshan channels on DD Free Dish for the first time!" In a decision bound to further the outreach and accessibility of Doordarshan, Prasar Bharati has brought 11 more state DD Channels on the satellite footprint of India through DD Free Dish, an official statement said.

These state channels represent the regional aspirations of the local population.

Providing a satellite network for these channels through DD Free Dish will not only increase visibility of these channels in the regions, but also give them an all-India presence, it said.

The increased accessibility to regional broadcast will help promote regional culture and give opportunities to local talent as well, the statement said.