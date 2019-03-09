'72% Indians want employers to make easier for men to combine childcare with work'

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As many as 72 per cent Indians want employers to make it easier for men to combine childcare with work, according to a Ipsos International Women's Day Survey 2019.

"Indians want equal rights for men and women for housework and child rearing and exhort employers to make it easier for males to combine childcare with work," as per a release.

"Equal rights for men and women for household chores and child rearing is being emphasised. Paternity Leave could be the starting point," Tripti Sharma, Research Director, Public Affairs, Ipsos India, said in a statement.

The release also stated 55 per cent Indians disagree that the man who stays at home to look after children is less of a man.

Notably, 4 in 10 Indians (39 per cent) feel that a man who stays at home to look after children is less of a man, as per the release.

"South Korea has pipped India where at least three fourths (76 per cent) feel the person is less of a man who chooses to stay at home for looking after his children. India is placed second in the pecking order," it said.

"For men and women to achieve equal rights in taking care of home and children, 4 in 10 Indians believe enough is not being done. Riding on optimism, 59 per cent Indians believe that discrimination against women in relation to looking after home and children will end in the next 20 years." it added.

