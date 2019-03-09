Home Nation

'72% Indians want employers to make easier for men to combine childcare with work'

55 per cent Indians disagree that the man who stays at home to look after children is less of a man.

Published: 09th March 2019 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

father_and_child

Image used for representational purpose only.

By IANS

NEW DELHI: As many as 72 per cent Indians want employers to make it easier for men to combine childcare with work, according to a Ipsos International Women's Day Survey 2019.

"Indians want equal rights for men and women for housework and child rearing and exhort employers to make it easier for males to combine childcare with work," as per a release.

"Equal rights for men and women for household chores and child rearing is being emphasised. Paternity Leave could be the starting point," Tripti Sharma, Research Director, Public Affairs, Ipsos India, said in a statement.

The release also stated 55 per cent Indians disagree that the man who stays at home to look after children is less of a man.

Notably, 4 in 10 Indians (39 per cent) feel that a man who stays at home to look after children is less of a man, as per the release.

"South Korea has pipped India where at least three fourths (76 per cent) feel the person is less of a man who chooses to stay at home for looking after his children. India is placed second in the pecking order," it said.

"For men and women to achieve equal rights in taking care of home and children, 4 in 10 Indians believe enough is not being done. Riding on optimism, 59 per cent Indians believe that discrimination against women in relation to looking after home and children will end in the next 20 years." it added.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Women's Day child care paternal leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp