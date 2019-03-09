Home Nation

Air India operates over 50 'all-women crew' flights on International Women's Day

By PTI

NEW DELHI: National carrier Air India Friday celebrated Women's Day by operating 12 international and more than 40 domestic flights with an all-women crew, officials said.

Around 240 female employees of the airline were involved in flying the flights, they said.

"Approximately 62 female pilots and 181 female cabin crew members were involved in flying more than 50 flights of the company that had only women crew on board on Friday," the airline officials said.

All-women crew flights were operated on Delhi-Mumbai, Mumbai-Goa, Mumbai-Cochin, Mumbai-Ahmedabad, Mumbai- Nagpur, Mumbai- Bhopal, Chennai-Port Blair, Delhi-Bengaluru, Delhi-Chennai routes etc.

The international routes were -- Delhi-Sydney, Mumbai-London, Delhi-Rome, Delhi-London, Mumbai-Delhi-Shanghai, Delhi-Paris, Mumbai-Newark, Mumbai-New York, Delhi-New York, Delhi-Washington, Delhi-Chicago and Delhi-San Francisco.

Air India deployed its B787 Dreamliners and B777s aircraft for the 12 international flights.

