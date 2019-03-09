Aircel-Maxis case: P Chidambaram, son Karti get relief till March 25

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A special court on Friday extended interim protection from arrest to former Union minister P. Chidambaram and his son Karti till March 25 in the Aircel-Maxis case.

This is a second time in a month that the court has extended the protection to the father-son duo after a previous order extending their protection till March 8.

Special Judge O P Saini adjourned the matter after senior advocate Sonia Mathur, appearing for the CBI, sought time to argue on their anticipatory bail applications.

A similar request was also made by ED’s lawyers.

On the other hand, Chidambaram’s party colleagues and senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Sinhgvi opposed the adjournment sought by the agencies, saying a lot of time has been spent since the filing of the applications.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are probing how Karti Chidambaram got clearance from the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) for the Aircel-Maxis deal in 2006 when his father was the Union Finance Minister.

On October 25, 2018, the ED had filed a charge sheet naming Chidambaram and a few others. Earlier in July same year, the CBI had filed another charge sheet against 18 persons in the case.

