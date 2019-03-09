Home Nation

Ayodhya case: Opposition hails SC order, has reservations on Sri Sri as mediator

 The Congress accused the BJP of keeping the issue alive for political gains. 

Published: 09th March 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 10:04 AM

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar

Sri Sri Ravi Shankar (File| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The opposition parties said they respect the Supreme Court verdict to constitute a three-member mediation committee, but raised concerns over Sri Sri Ravi Shankar being part of the committee, alleging that he was not neutral.

“Since 1992, BJP has kept the issue alive so as to be used in every election for political vote garnering and relegate the Ram Mandir issue to the annals of history post-election — to be revived again in the next election. We sincerely hope that people of India will see through the duplicity and doublespeak of BJP,” said the party’s chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala.

“The Congress has unequivocally maintained that the decision of the Supreme Court in the Ram Mandir case should be final & binding on all parties. We respect the decision to constitute a mediation panel,” said a party statement.

AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi welcomed the mediation order, but said objected to Sri Sri being named on the panel, saying “it would have been better if the top court had appointed a neutral person”. 

Lauding the in-camera mediation, BSP supremo Mayawati said, “Honourable Court looking for ‘a possibility of healing relationships’ is an appreciable move. BSP welcomes it.”

Emphasizing that the mediators had a huge responsibility, RJD spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha said: “The nation and its people have lost immensely since the ’80s. The mediators have a huge responsibility and they must also deal with their own prejudices if any.”

