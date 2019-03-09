Bhopal Diary: Madhya Pradesh to bring legislation on bovine breeding

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

MP to bring legislation on bovine breeding

The Madhya Pradesh government has decided to come with legislation for regulating bovine breeding and its techniques. Currently, there is no regulation or a bovine breeding Act of the state government. Once the Bill is cleared, it would render regulatory powers to the animal husbandry department. Madhya Pradesh will be the third state in the country after Punjab and Haryana to do so. Though there are Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and minimum protocol for bovine breeding, there is no check to figure out whether they are being followed or not. The Bill is expected to be introduced in the Monsoon session of the Vidhan Sabha.

LS polls: Ex-BSP MLAs may switch over to Cong

Even as the SP and the BSP have forged an alliance for the Lok Sabha elections in Madhya Pradesh, some former BSP legislators may be on their way to becoming part of the Congress’ fold. If informed sources in Bhopal are to be believed, a group of ex-BSP MLAs, including Rajkumar Urmallia, Ramkhelawan Patel and Janpad Panchayat leader Geeta Majhi, are in touch with the top Congress leadership in the central state for switching sides. If it happens, then that could help the Congress’s electoral cause in the state’s Vidhya region, where the party performed miserably in the last year’s Assembly elections.

NGT orders houses around lake razed

The principal bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered partial demolition of houses built in the Shreyas Parisar Society near the Shahpura Lake in Bhopal. The construction coming within 33 meters from full tank level of the lake would be demolished. The tribunal has asked the society concerned to carry out the demolition work itself, failing which the BMC would be forced to comply with the order after March 15 at the expense of the society. The lake is located in one of the most posh areas of the city.

Malayalee organisation hosts National Women Meet

Delegates from more than 20 states and Union Territories participated in the first All India Women Conference 2019 held on Sunday. The event was organized by All India Malyalee Association’s MP chapter. The members discussed issues related to women and children such as women empowerment, child abuse, women self-help groups, women health, safety of women and mind management.

‘Congress will win 25 seats in Lok Sabha polls’

Chief Minister Kamal Nath, who is also the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president, exuded confidence on Thursday about the party being in a position to win 25 out of the 29 Lok Sabha seats of the state in the general elections. He also claimed that after May 15, the country will not have Narendra Modi as the PM. While Kamal Nath left Bhopal after it for Delhi, a Congress leader present at the CM’s press conference, when questioned by journalists as to which were the four seats that BJP will win, responded only the CM can tell about the four seats. Later, some other Congress leaders said they didn’t know about the basis of the CM’s claims, but on ground level the feedback suggest that the Congress is in a position to win 10-plus seats.