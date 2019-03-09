Home Nation

Congress attacks Centre over report on Nirav Modi living in swanky London apartment

The British Daily Telegraph reported that billionaire diamond tycoon, accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case, has been tracked down by it to an 8 million pound apartment in London's West End.

Published: 09th March 2019 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2019 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Randeep Surjewala, AICC, Congress

AICC spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala (Photo | File/PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Slamming the Modi government over a news report that fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi was living in a swanky apartment in London, the Congress Saturday alleged fugitives had looted Rs 1 lakh crore from Indian banks but not even one has been caught in five years.

The British Daily Telegraph reported that billionaire diamond tycoon, accused in the USD 2 billion PNB fraud case, has been tracked down by it to an 8 million pound apartment in London's West End.

"Fugitive Nirav Modi has been seen enjoying in London, living in a Rs 75 crore flat and wearing a 10,000 pound jacket," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala told reporters.

"First loot Rs 23,000 crore from banks, then run away from the country without any checks, mock the CBI and the ED and then make a comfortable home in a Rs 75 crore flat. (Narendra) Modi is there, so it is possible," he claimed.

It seems Prime Minister Narendra Modi is running a "bank fraudsters settlement company" for the likes of Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, Surjewala alleged.

"Fugitives looted Rs 1 lakh crore from Indian banks but you have not even caught one in the last five years," he claimed.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Nirav Modi Congress PM Modi PNB Scam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women's Day 2019: Men speak on periods, pads and more
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
Gallery
The first looks of the actors from the multi-starrer period drama (and much-awaited!) 'Kalank' have been revealed! All the actors look regal and mysterious in red, each with their own story to tell.
From Madhuri Dixit to Sanjay Dutt, the women and men of 'Kalank' look intense
Someday, the family says, the 7-year-old Farmaan will save them. | AP
Family on the fringes sees hope in 7-year-old Farmaan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp